Home | News | Video: Throwback to when Nyantakyi told Ghanaians that even those who owe ‘must chop’

Video: Throwback to when Nyantakyi told Ghanaians that even those who owe ‘must chop’

Dan Soko

Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi is in hot waters after an order was issued for his arrest on Tuesday.

The CAF first vice president is reported to have been captured in the yet-to-be-released exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, prompting President Akufo-Addo to take action.

READ ALSO: Anas Exposé: Kwesi Nyantakyi solicited $8m as bribe for Nana Addo, Bawumia

Nyantakyi is reported to have used the names of the President, Vice President and other top government officials in brokering deals behind their backs.

Following the arrest order, the media space had been dominated by talks of Nyantakyi’s tenure as FA boss.

In a throwback video that has gone viral, Nyantakyi once told the public that it is justified for GFA officials to take ex-gratia.

According to him, the fact that one owes does not mean that he or she should go hungry.

“[The GFA’s] money is not the money of the government of Ghana. It is not public funds,” Nyantakyi once told a media conference.

READ ALSO: GFA: Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi

“It is not FIFA money; it is our own money. And, that money is like you having your own money and nobody can tell you how to spend your money.

“The GFA is a company limited by guarantee, and we decide to spend our money there is a hue and cry. Why are you crying more than the bereaved? I don’t get the point.

“And, I also think that even without making the ex-gratia payments, you cannot pay all the bills. The fact that you owe referees doesn’t mean you dint have to eat even when you are hungry. I remember an ex-president of this country saying that ‘ka fo) nso didi’.

“The fact that you owe somebody doesn’t mean you don’t have to eat, so that perception must be cleared off our minds.”

Watch the throwback video below: 

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


REVEALED… This Is What FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi Said In Anas Video

May 22, 2018

Use part of petroleum levy to fund NHIS, Service providers propose to gov’t

May 22, 2018

[Full list] TV3’s Natalie, Johnnie & Oti Adjei nominated in 2018 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

May 22, 2018

GFA Officials 'Scatter' As Order For Nyantakyi Arrest Breaks

May 22, 2018

MUST READ: 2 Reasons Why Akufo-Addo Ordered The Arrest Of His ‘Friend’, Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

I Have Small 'Boys' At The Presidency – Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi To Report Himself To Police Tomorrow

May 22, 2018

VIDEO: Gov't Press Conference On FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!