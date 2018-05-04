Video: Throwback to when Nyantakyi told Ghanaians that even those who owe ‘must chop’

Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi is in hot waters after an order was issued for his arrest on Tuesday.

The CAF first vice president is reported to have been captured in the yet-to-be-released exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, prompting President Akufo-Addo to take action.

Nyantakyi is reported to have used the names of the President, Vice President and other top government officials in brokering deals behind their backs.

Following the arrest order, the media space had been dominated by talks of Nyantakyi’s tenure as FA boss.

In a throwback video that has gone viral, Nyantakyi once told the public that it is justified for GFA officials to take ex-gratia.

According to him, the fact that one owes does not mean that he or she should go hungry.

“[The GFA’s] money is not the money of the government of Ghana. It is not public funds,” Nyantakyi once told a media conference.

“It is not FIFA money; it is our own money. And, that money is like you having your own money and nobody can tell you how to spend your money.

“The GFA is a company limited by guarantee, and we decide to spend our money there is a hue and cry. Why are you crying more than the bereaved? I don’t get the point.

“And, I also think that even without making the ex-gratia payments, you cannot pay all the bills. The fact that you owe referees doesn’t mean you dint have to eat even when you are hungry. I remember an ex-president of this country saying that ‘ka fo) nso didi’.

“The fact that you owe somebody doesn’t mean you don’t have to eat, so that perception must be cleared off our minds.”

Watch the throwback video below: