GFA Release List Of Referees For Mid-Week Clashes

The Zylofon Cash Premier league resumes this week with mid-week actions across all eight centres, on Wednesday 23rd May 2018.

At the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, referee Cecil Fleischer would be at the centre as Ebusua Dwarfs play host to AshantiGold, with assistance online one from Ben Wormawor and Ben Samari manning line two.

A.D Mohammed and Annan Lomotey would play the fourth referee and match commissioners role respectively.

In the match involving Dreams FC and Eleven Wonders at the Dawu Park, referee Solomon Mordey would be officiating from the centre with support from Kwesi Brobbey, A. F Zakari and Maxwell Hanson as first, second and third referees respectively, with Ewudzie Sagoe as the match commissioner.

Referee Charles Bulu would be in charge of the game involving Berekum Chelsea and Medeama SC at the Berekum Park, as David Laryea runs on the line one with assistance on line two from James Osae as Issaka Afful acts as the fourth referee with M. I. Salisu as match commissioner, whiles at the Wa park referee McLord Arhin would be the man in the center as WA All Stars take on Inter Allies, with Emirana Ayambila and Joseph Ayambila being referees one and two respectively, with support from Kyereme Yeboah as fourth the referee and A. S. Seidu as match commissioner.

Accra Hearts of Oak would welcome West African Football Academy (WAFA) to the Kumasi Sports Stadium with referee Prosper Adii at the centre man with assistance online one from Dawood Ouedraogo and Freeman Awulo assisting from line two with Bernard Dumfe and Osei Tutu being the fourth referee and match commissioner respectively.

In the other game involving Bechem United and Liberty Professionals at the Bechem park, Nathan Anafo would take the center with Samuel Asiedu and Augustin Akugre running both flanks as assistance referees one and two with Dally Gagba as fourth referee and G. T. S. Inkum as the match commissioner with the game involving Karela United FC and Aduana Stars scheduled for the Anyinase park having referee Emmanuel Boateng being ably assisted on both flanks by Kennedy Bentil and Sumaila Salifu, with Kenny Padi and Charles Darkwah as fourth referee and match commissioner.

In the match billed to be a cracker for the week, Kumasi Asante Kotoko would take on Elmina Sharks at the Baba Yara sports stadium, Kumasi with referee Daniel Laryea to handle affairs with assistance from David Adjin and F. D Ocansey as referees one and two with J A Amenya as the fourth referee and as the match commissioner Wilfred Kwaku Osei.