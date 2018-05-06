Home | News | Should FIFA Ban Ghana 10 Years, So Be It! - Sefa Kayi

Dan Soko

Kwame Sefa Kayi, host of Peace FM's Flagship Program "Kokrokoo" says the country must welcome it should FIFA ban Ghana for 10 if it will bring sanity in football.

Nana Akufo-Addo ordered the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to arrest Mr Nyantakyi after being privy to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number 12 undercover documentary, which exposed the GFA president; using the name of the president fraudulently.

However, the world football governing is like to ban Ghana from all football-related activities should Kwesi Nyantakyi who doubles as a FIFA Council Member found guilty.

But Sefa Kayi has admonished the country to welcome any punishment from FIFA.

"Even if FIFA will ban Ghana for 10years in order to bring sanity into our football so be it"

"After Anas' exposé nobody will tell you that Ghana Football has credibility issues "

"FIFA will not tell us how to run our country," he added.

On the other hand, Mr Nyantakyi could be in prison for 25 years if found guilty of the “defrauding by false pretenses” charge levelled against him.

According to section 131 of the criminal offenses Act,1960 (Act 29)

(1) A person who defrauds any other person by a false pretence commits a second-degree felony.

(2) A person who by means of a false pretence or by personation obtains or attempts to obtain the consent of another person to part with or transfer the ownership of a thing by a false representation of acting in accordance with the instructions, orders or a request of the President or member of the Cabinet, commits a second degree felony under subsection (1) and is liable to a term of imprisonment of not less than ten years and not more than twenty-five years despite section 296 of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30).

Kwesi Nyantakyi who is reportedly in Morocco will be touching down today and then head directly to the police to report himself.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

