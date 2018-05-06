Black Satellites Midfielder Saliw Babawo Confident Of AYC Qualification

Black Satellites midfielder Saliw Babawo is confident Ghana can qualify for the Africa Youth Championship in Niger next year.

Ghana defeated the young Fennecs of Algeria 2-0 on Sunday to set up a clash with Benin in the final; round of qualifiers.

The midfielder who is one of the few foreign-based players in the squad believes they can beat Benin and qualify for the competition and could go on a win it.

'We are confident ahead of the Benin game, we hope for the better game and we are working seriously and we are really confident we will qualify this time around,' he told Ghanasoccernet.com

'In Sha Allah we will qualify for Niger and we will also qualify for the World Cup,' he added.

Asked whether they can win the World Cup he said, 'We will try our best.'

The Black Satellites failed to qualify to qualify for the Africa Youth Championship last two years and missed out on the World Cup too. Ghana is the only country from the continent to win the World following their feat in 2009.

