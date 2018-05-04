Home | News | Ex-Tema Youth Coach Tony Lokko Worried By The Lack Of Local Players In The Black Stars

Dan Soko
Former Coach of Tema Youth, Tony Lokko has expressed worry over the lack of local players in Coach Kwesi Appiah's list for the international friendlies against Japan and Iceland.

Head Coach of the senior national team, Kwesi Appiah invited 21 players to camp for the friendlies. However, there was no place in the squad for players plying their trade in the country.

Coach Tony Lokko is very disappointed especially with the exclusion of free-kick expert Kwasi Donsu.

'One player's exclusion that worries me a lot is Medeama's dead-ball specialist, that is Kwasi Donsu,' he told Zylofon FM. 'You see if that boy is not selected for the national team quickly, where is he going to get the experience to add value to the team,' he angrily said.

The experience Coach was concerned about Donsu's free-kick ability, which he believes might add something special to the Black Stars.

'We don't have any dead ball taker in the team and you go in calling players abroad and they don't add any value to the national team so what are we doing? If he joins early we can make use of his quality and that will even encourage him more.'

Meanwhile, Coach Lokko is dissatisfied with the general exclusion of local players from the team insisting a call-up could motivate footballers playing in the country.

'At least if one or two players were invited to the team it will serve as a booster for the local ones. They will know if they perform they get a call up if not they will be chasing any meagre contract which will destroy the local league,'

'Meanwhile, some of these foreign players are not better the boys so I totally disagree with the exclusion of local players,' he concluded.

The Black Stars will play Japan on May 30th before facing Iceland seven days later.

