Home | News | Cabic Promotions Sign New Boxer

Cabic Promotions Sign New Boxer

Dan Soko
Cabic Promotions Sign New Boxer

The management of Cabic Boxing Promotion Syndicate has signed on heavyweight boxer, Richard Nii Lartey Harrison.

Mr. Ellis Quaye, a management member of the syndicate, who disclosed this in an interview said, the new signing would change the face of Ghana boxing with quality fights.

According to Mr. Quaye, they are planning for their second bill on August 11, when three titles would be on the table for grabs and he is very optimistic that all his boxers are going to perform and win handsomely.

He noted that even though the patronage for the inaugural fight was not huge, the fans who were at the Bukom Boxing Arena were content and had their money's worth with the quality boxing and entertainment, so they remained on their seats from 9pm to 4am.

Mr. Quaye expressed the hope that the August 11 show would be better than the previous one, as they have learnt their lessons and would improve on their shortfalls.

He said Cabic is preparing their boxers for world titles, hence they are undergoing special fitness exercises to put them in top shape to be confident, smart, fearless, alert, agile and bold to face any opponents.

'Our three boxers, Patrick Allotey, Emmanuel Quaye and Richard Harrison have arrived at their six-week pre-fight camp planned to sharpen their fitness and endurance to be conducted by military men at the Ghana Military Training School in Teshie.

On the bill is Ghana's Emmanuel Martey against John Koudeha of Togo for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Super Middleweight title, Richard Harrison Lartey who has been basing in the United Kingdom (UK), and boasts of 12 wins and one defeat, would face an opponent yet to be named for the interim WBO African title.

Sensational Sheriff Quaye would meet Benjamin 'Daddy Lumba' Lamptey in a Lightweight 3X10 contest.

Michael 'One Bullet' Ansah who is a fans favourite would take on Patrick 'Alige' Ayi in a Super Featherweight contest over ten rounds.

Emmanuel Quaye would face Illiasu Sulley in a Super Middleweight contest over eight rounds, while stylish Solomon Martey would meet Felix Okine in a 12 rounder Super Bantamweight contest.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Faces Of Traffic And Phone Robbers Arrested In Lagos

May 23, 2018

Lucky Boy All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Correct His Bent Ankle (Photos)

May 23, 2018

Two Robbers Caught Trying To Rob A Car With Toy Gun In Lagos

May 23, 2018

Buhari Says Obasanjo Wasted $16b On Power Projects

May 23, 2018

Obasanjo Replies Buhari: You Are Ignorant

May 23, 2018

[Cartoon] ‘GFA Mugabe’ don land

May 23, 2018

Trump casts doubt on historic Kim summit

May 23, 2018

REVEALED… This Is What FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi Said In Anas Video

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!