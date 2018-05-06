Cabic Promotions Sign New Boxer

The management of Cabic Boxing Promotion Syndicate has signed on heavyweight boxer, Richard Nii Lartey Harrison.

Mr. Ellis Quaye, a management member of the syndicate, who disclosed this in an interview said, the new signing would change the face of Ghana boxing with quality fights.

According to Mr. Quaye, they are planning for their second bill on August 11, when three titles would be on the table for grabs and he is very optimistic that all his boxers are going to perform and win handsomely.

He noted that even though the patronage for the inaugural fight was not huge, the fans who were at the Bukom Boxing Arena were content and had their money's worth with the quality boxing and entertainment, so they remained on their seats from 9pm to 4am.

Mr. Quaye expressed the hope that the August 11 show would be better than the previous one, as they have learnt their lessons and would improve on their shortfalls.

He said Cabic is preparing their boxers for world titles, hence they are undergoing special fitness exercises to put them in top shape to be confident, smart, fearless, alert, agile and bold to face any opponents.

'Our three boxers, Patrick Allotey, Emmanuel Quaye and Richard Harrison have arrived at their six-week pre-fight camp planned to sharpen their fitness and endurance to be conducted by military men at the Ghana Military Training School in Teshie.

On the bill is Ghana's Emmanuel Martey against John Koudeha of Togo for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Super Middleweight title, Richard Harrison Lartey who has been basing in the United Kingdom (UK), and boasts of 12 wins and one defeat, would face an opponent yet to be named for the interim WBO African title.

Sensational Sheriff Quaye would meet Benjamin 'Daddy Lumba' Lamptey in a Lightweight 3X10 contest.

Michael 'One Bullet' Ansah who is a fans favourite would take on Patrick 'Alige' Ayi in a Super Featherweight contest over ten rounds.

Emmanuel Quaye would face Illiasu Sulley in a Super Middleweight contest over eight rounds, while stylish Solomon Martey would meet Felix Okine in a 12 rounder Super Bantamweight contest.