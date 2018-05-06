Nwankwo Kanu is my mentor - Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Thomas Partey, Atletico Madrid midfielder

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey says ex-Nigeria International Nwankwo Kanu is his idol following Athletico Madrid's trip to the West African country.

Partey and his Athletico Madrid teammates arrived in the State of Oyo on Monday after their last La Liga game to play in the GoTV Max Cup friendly with the Super Eagles B of Nigeria.

The Spanish Club defeated the Nigeria team 3-2 on Tuesday.

The 24-year old whose country Ghana won't be at the World Cup wished Nigeria and the other African teams luck ahead of the Mundial. He also showered praises on Nigeria Captain Mikel Obi however he adds ex-Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu is his idol.

“I’m a huge admirer of Mikel Obi. I like the way he keeps things very simple on the pitch and makes it seem so simple and easy to do but Nwankwo Kanu is my idol. He’s the best midfielder I’ve ever seen play football," he told completesports Nigeria. “He was a genius.”

Partey also lamented Ghana’s absence from the tournament after failing to make it to Russia following three successive appearances.

“It was unfortunate that Ghana will not be at the World Cup. We tried our best but wewere not good enough. That’s behind us now. We will look forward to the future. I congratulate the teams going to the World Cup."