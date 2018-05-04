June 3 Disaster: Victims sue Goil, AMA for GHC40m

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Close to 200 people lost their lives in the 3rd June disaster

Some survivors of the June 3 disaster have sued the Goil filling station, the National Petroleum Authority and the former Mayor of Accra, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije.

The 69 victims who launched the class action are demanding damages of GH¢40 million and over One million cedis for transportation and hospital bills.

According to the victims, the action has become necessary because some of them suffered severe burns which has left them with several missed opportunities to earn a decent income.

Over 150 people died in the twin disaster at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle on June 3, 2015.

Some of the victims received compensation from the state but others indicate that they have been abandoned and neglected since the incident happened.

Background

On June 3, 2015, Ghana was hit with the deadliest disaster in its history. One hundred and fifty-nine people who were seeking shelter at the Circle GOIL Filling Station died in an explosion after a downpour which caused massive floods in Accra.

Hundreds were also injured, while property worth millions of cedis was destroyed.

After the disaster, the government set up a five-member committee chaired by a retired Justice of the Court of Appeal, Mr Justice Isaac Douse, to investigate the causes of the disaster and make recommendations to prevent recurrence.

The committee established that five houses, including the GOIL Filling Station, were damaged, while other properties suffered minor damages.

Also burnt were 17 vehicles, including a fuel tanker, a mini mart at the filling station, the Bediako Pharmacy and the Honest Chef Restaurant.

Besides, the committee established that the fire started from somewhere before travelling to cause the explosion at the filling station.

[embedded content]

It recommended the complete dredging of the Odaw River, as well as the banning of the use of plastics as carrier bags.

The committee also recommended the use of air ambulances and helicopter fire fighters to be managed by the Ghana Air Force, in fighting fire outbreaks.

It urged the government to set up a fund to cater for the injured and deceased families.

[embedded content]