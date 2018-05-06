Home | News | NCA confirms resignation of Board member

NCA confirms resignation of Board member

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Sakyi Addo NCAChairman of NCA Board, Kwaku Sakyi-Addo

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has confirmed reports of the resignation of a member of its Board of Directors, Susan-Barbera Adjorkor Kumapley.

According to a statement issued by Board of Directors of the Authority, Mrs Kumapley resigned her position on February 12, 2018 without stating the reason in her resignation letter.

It follows a JoyNews report on Tuesday, May 22, over a supposed standoff between the Board of Directors and the Communications Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful following the award of $89 million to Haitian company, Kelni GVG, to deal with suspected revenue losses and simbox fraud in the telcos.

The Board however, denied claims that other members on the Board have threatened to walk away if the controversial deal was not reversed.

Read the NCA statement below:

For Immediate Release

Accra, 22nd May, 2018 – The attention of the National Communications Authority (NCA) has been drawn to some comments from the media mentioning the Board of Directors over issues relating to the Common Platform and wishes to comment as follows:

1. The general public and interested parties are referred to the Communications Service Tax (Amendment) Act, 2013, Act 864 which states that the Minister for Finance in collaboration with the Minister responsible for Communications shall establish a common platform as a monitoring mechanism to verify the actual revenues that accrue to service providers for the purpose of computing taxes due to Government under Act 864 and revenues accruing from levies under the Electronic Communications Act 2008 (Act 775) as amended.

Pursuant to the law, the Common Platform contract was executed by the two (2) ministries. Therefore, the Board of Directors of the NCA does not have the authority to approve or reject such a contract.

It should be noted, however, that the NCA and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) per the respective enabling enactments, i.e. Act 775 as amended

2. We wish to state that Mrs. Susan Adjorkor Kumapley, a former member of the Board, resigned on 12th February, 2018. No reasons were assigned in her resignation letter.

3. The claim that some members of the Board have threatened to resign is false and should be disregarded.

The Board wishes to make the point that solutions offered by the Common Platform bring additional visibility to the communications environment and would provide benefits such as:

a. Real time monitoring of all traffic and revenue generated from mobile and fixed network operators.

b. Real time information on the volumes and values of transaction of Mobile Money.

c. Fraud Management (SIM BOX Tracking and Geo-location).

Issued by the Board of Directors,

National Communications Authority,

No. 6 Airport City, Accra.

