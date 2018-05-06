Government holds press conference on Kwesi Nyantakyi

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: peacefmonline.com

play videoDeputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor on Tuesday, led a press conference to formally announce that President Akufo-Addo has directed the police to arrest, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Mr. Jinapor explained to the media that Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi was “supposedly seen attempting to use the President’s name and that of the Vice President and other senior members of government to induce supposed potential investors into the country to part with various sums of monies”.

He noted that President Akufo-Addo “evaluated and consulted” after viewing the documentary stated that a prima facie case has been established against the GFA boss which warrants “a full criminal investigation into the conduct of GFA boss and any other accomplices that may exist”.

He therefore confirmed that the president has reported the matter to CID to commence investigation into

“We want to assure the Ghanaian people that the president is determined to fight corruption, to fight crime, fight influence peddling, fight bribery and instill discipline, integrity and honesty into our public life” he said, irrespective of one’s status.

The Deputy Chief of Staff called for calm to allow the legally mandated institutions to conduct their investigations, adding, “president is determined to ensure that whoever is find culpable would be made to face the law”.

Meanwhile, information gathered by 3news.com suggests that to avoid the issuance of international warrant for his arrest, Mr. Nyantakyi is likely to return to Ghana Wednesday and subject himself into CID’s investigation.