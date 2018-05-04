Man cries for justice over death of pregnant wife and triplets

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: yen.com.gh

The heart-broken Mawuli said his wife and triplets died due negligence by hospital staff

A man who lost his pregnant wife and her triplets at the Koforidua Regional Hospital in the Eastern region is demanding justice.

According to Adomonline.com report, the bereaved man, Samuel Mawuli, is alleging that his wife, Sodzi Prisca died out of “medical negligence.”

Sharing the sad story on Adom FM’s ‘Dwoso Nsem, on Tuesday, Samuel Mawuli insisted that nurses who were on duty failed to attend to her late pregnant wife when her condition started deteriorating.

Samuel Mawuli who was clearly devastated in his conversation revealed that his wife, Prisca was initially admitted at the Suhum Government Hospital while in labour, but due to her condition, she was referred to the Koforidua Regional Hospital for further attention.

However, Mawuli said upon their arrival at the regional hospital, oxygen and intravenous infusion were administered to her wife after which she was abandoned till her situation became worse.

Mawuli in his interview alleged that his wife was rushed to the theater to undergo an emergency surgery after falling from a stretcher at the hospital due to neglect.

“Prisca complained of so much pain and kept struggling on the bed, while oxygen and intravenous infusion had been placed on her nose and the left hand respectively”, Mawuli said.

Sameul Mawuli in his submission insisted that, Prisca’s sister-in-law, Afi who was with her at the time and sensing danger, rushed to the nurses at about 11 pm to complain about Prisca’s situation but she was ignored.

“When Afi saw that her sister was suffering she rushed to call some nurses who were on duty but unfortunately she said she saw some of them browsing with their phones while others watched TV. They didn’t pay attention to her until one of them told her to go back and pack her things for her to be sent to the theater," he said.

A heart-broken Mawuli said his wife, Prisca, was subsequently pronounced dead after delivering triplets [two boys and a girl] who also died after some hours. Mawuli therefore vowed to take on some officials of the Koforidua Regional hospital till justice is done in the matter.

“We have asked for a post-mortem so we know what actually killed her and the children. I’m very devastated and my family and I will never rest until justice is done because the hospital staff were negligent”, he said.