AirtelTigo begins core network integration

Business News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jonathan Adams and (L) and Roshi Motman (R) at the signing event

AirtelTigo has commenced unifying its network assets between former Tigo and Airtel aimed at providing customers with a wider coverage, fast internet experience and superior voice quality.

Though the integration is expected to be in full operation by 2019, the Chief Executive Officer for AirtelTigo, Ms Roshi Motman, said customers should start to see immediate benefits of the network integration this year.

“We have started the integration, so there maybe a few interruptions here and there, but we will keep customers informed through the various stages,” said Ms Motman at a media briefing in Accra to announce its partnership with Ericsson on the consolidation and upgrade of its network infrastructure.

She disclosed that the company has made some significant gains over the past few months.

“We have successfully combined our customer care centres to serve both customers on Airtel and Tigo.”

She explained that the agreement with Ericsson includes end-to-end consolidation and managed services for the AirtelTigo network, noting that the company will be able to expand coverage to all parts of the country, including rural areas.

Ericsson is a world-class communications service provider -- the company’s portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business. Ericsson’s investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world.