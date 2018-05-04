Today at the News stands

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018
FrontPage headlines all captured in the 'papers'
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:
Ghanaian Times:
*Fallout from Anas undercover investigations: President orders arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
*Parliament aproves Jane Lamptey as Deputy SP
*Military, Police smoke peace pipe in Tamale - Interior Minister
The Chronicle:
*Effusions of Jerry John Rawlings: Kufuor is evil, Mills is half evil
*KsTU chokes on GhC3.2 million dodgy contract
*NAkufoAddo reports GFA boss to CID over Anas's video
Crusading Guide:
*Heady days into public viewing of Anas's latest expose: Has anyone seen Kwesi Nyantakyi? President orders CID to arrest him
*Ghana Gas to shut down gas supply for 21 days
The Publisher:
*End of an era: Anas's exposes GFA boss; President orders his arrest
*Parliament okays Amidu's deputy - Kicks against gay marriage
Ghanaian Observer:
*Vee bemoans bottlenecks in justice delivery
*Akufo-Addo orders Nyantakyi's arrest
*Two to contest Asokwa MP
Today:
*President directs arrest of GFA boss
*PayGlobal to be launched in Chicago in July
*Parliament okays Deputy Special Prosecutor
