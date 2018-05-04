Kwesi Nyantakyi to spend more years in jail as match ' fixing' videopops out

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: browngh.com

Kwesi Nyantakyi, President, Ghana Football Association

GFA's Mugabe or longest serving FA president in Ghana, Kwesi Nyantakyi could possibly spend many years in jail on the face of the evidence that has been made available by renowned investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his latest expose', dubbed Number 12.

The President of the republic of Ghana , Nana Akufo-Addo ordered for the arrest of the GFA president Nana Kwesi Nyantakyi for defrauding by false pretences and influence peddling.

The news came as a shock as social media users and football enthusiasts have shared their views on this shocking revelation .

In part of the video, it captures Kwesi Nyantakyi negotiating with the football investors in Miami, United States.

Before he met the football investors,the 'fixers' who met Nyantakyi said that they might be accidentally holding a meeting with undercover reporters.

The meeting was held at the St Regis bal harbour Hotel in Miami, USA.

In the video , Mr. Nyantakyi said that the sports investors should have a " experimental period" before the Ghana FA agreed.