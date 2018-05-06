Home | News | Obinim sticker package needed in Morocco – Jon Benjamin mocks Nyantakyi fraud saga

Obinim sticker package needed in Morocco – Jon Benjamin mocks Nyantakyi fraud saga

Dan Soko

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jon And Nyantakyi Jon Benjamin (L) makes mockery of indicted GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former British High Commissioner to Ghana Jon Benjamin has joined the fray in mocking under fire Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Taking to his twitter page he suggested that the quickest means to bring the indicted GFA boss back into the country is through popular controversial Bishop Obinim’s ‘miracle’ sticker.

President Nana Add Dankwa Akufo-Addo Tuesday called for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi for allegedly engaging in some fraudulent business using the name of the former’s name.

Although there has not been substantive evidence, the directive follows revelations from the latest investigative piece by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The report stated that, the GFA president, who is currently in Morocco, met with some business men to broker a sponsorship deal for the Black Stars where he allegedly asked for bribe to grant them access to President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia.

Jon Benjamin, making mockery of the situation, tweeted “We need a consignment of Obinim stickers sent over to Morocco urgently please, by whichever route is most coefficient. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Nyantakyi will be in Ghana today and turn himself in to the police to assist with investigations.

The GFA boss has been the subject of social media trolls following the directive from the President.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Faces Of Traffic And Phone Robbers Arrested In Lagos

May 23, 2018

Lucky Boy All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Correct His Bent Ankle (Photos)

May 23, 2018

Two Robbers Caught Trying To Rob A Car With Toy Gun In Lagos

May 23, 2018

Buhari Says Obasanjo Wasted $16b On Power Projects

May 23, 2018

Obasanjo Replies Buhari: You Are Ignorant

May 23, 2018

[Cartoon] ‘GFA Mugabe’ don land

May 23, 2018

Trump casts doubt on historic Kim summit

May 23, 2018

REVEALED… This Is What FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi Said In Anas Video

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!