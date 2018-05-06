Obinim sticker package needed in Morocco – Jon Benjamin mocks Nyantakyi fraud saga

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Jon Benjamin (L) makes mockery of indicted GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former British High Commissioner to Ghana Jon Benjamin has joined the fray in mocking under fire Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Taking to his twitter page he suggested that the quickest means to bring the indicted GFA boss back into the country is through popular controversial Bishop Obinim’s ‘miracle’ sticker.

President Nana Add Dankwa Akufo-Addo Tuesday called for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi for allegedly engaging in some fraudulent business using the name of the former’s name.

Although there has not been substantive evidence, the directive follows revelations from the latest investigative piece by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The report stated that, the GFA president, who is currently in Morocco, met with some business men to broker a sponsorship deal for the Black Stars where he allegedly asked for bribe to grant them access to President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia.

Jon Benjamin, making mockery of the situation, tweeted “We need a consignment of Obinim stickers sent over to Morocco urgently please, by whichever route is most coefficient. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Nyantakyi will be in Ghana today and turn himself in to the police to assist with investigations.

The GFA boss has been the subject of social media trolls following the directive from the President.