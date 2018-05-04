Akufo-Addo’s bad governance making Mahama an angel – Bawa

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

MP for Bongo, Edward Bawa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bongo, Edward Bawa says he is confident former President, John Dramani Mahama, will win the 2020 elections.

This belief, he said, is based on the fact that President Nana Akufo-Addo, has performed woefully and that would cause Ghanaians to reconsider voting for the former President who has indicated his intentions to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) once more.

“Indeed, the one and a half year governance of Akufo-Addo has made John Mahama an angel….he was a victim of vile propaganda, eight years of fatigue and several things he had no control over…,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Programme on Tuesday.

The former President posted on Facebook to declare his intention to contest and lead the NDC once more.

“To you the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader,” Mr. Mahama posted.

This declaration of intention the Bongo MP said, has sent shivers down the spines of the President and the NPP government.

“Just a mere social media posting of the former President was enough to shake the kingdom of the President…,” he said.

He was therefore of the opinion that the former President will get the nod to lead the NDC and go ahead to win the 2020 polls.