Home | News | Piles 'identified' as silent cause of road accidents

Piles 'identified' as silent cause of road accidents

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Anane FrimpongArchbishop Prof. Dr Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong

Archbishop Prof. Dr Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong, Chief Executive Officer of the Asafo-Agyei Hospital and the Archbishop of Africa for the Rapha Faith International Ministerial Network (RFIMN), has stated that haemorrhoid is a major source of road accidents.

He explains that because piles affect the anal area, persons suffering from the disease feel a severe discomfort when they are seated in driver’s seat, distracting them and hence causing accidents.

He is, therefore, proposing that authorities include haemorrhoids screening during driving tests as the surest way to reducing the carnage on the roads.

Archbishop Prof. Dr Anane Frempong, who was speaking in an interview with the press, further observed that people lack knowledge of piles and so attribute every health defect to it.

He stressed the need to include piles screening to driving tests to cause people to seek early diagnosis and treatment.

Archbishop Prof. Dr Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong is the first Ghanaian doctor to non-surgically treat piles using a method called Ring Hemorrhoidectomy after his training at the Piles Specialist Training Centre in Gujarat, India.

His facility, the Asafo-Agyei hospital located in Daaban a suburb of Kumasi is also noted for the non-surgical treatment of piles upon its introduction 27 years ago.

People from different parts of the world have contacted the hospital for treatment as the facility boasts of the lowest recurrent rate of the piles with about 7% now compared to the 20% in other parts of the world.

Archbishop Prof. Dr Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong has a foundation known as the ‘Archbishop Asafo-Agyei Foundation’.

The Foundation is set up to assist in providing quality healthcare, education and missionary services to persons in deprived communities.

The vision of the Foundation is to impact lives and export the treatment of piles beyond the shores of Ghana through medical tourism.

He is, therefore, calling for partnership for the foundation to help alleviate people from the piles.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Faces Of Traffic And Phone Robbers Arrested In Lagos

May 23, 2018

Lucky Boy All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Correct His Bent Ankle (Photos)

May 23, 2018

Two Robbers Caught Trying To Rob A Car With Toy Gun In Lagos

May 23, 2018

Buhari Says Obasanjo Wasted $16b On Power Projects

May 23, 2018

Obasanjo Replies Buhari: You Are Ignorant

May 23, 2018

[Cartoon] ‘GFA Mugabe’ don land

May 23, 2018

Trump casts doubt on historic Kim summit

May 23, 2018

REVEALED… This Is What FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi Said In Anas Video

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!