Piles 'identified' as silent cause of road accidents

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Archbishop Prof. Dr Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong

Archbishop Prof. Dr Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong, Chief Executive Officer of the Asafo-Agyei Hospital and the Archbishop of Africa for the Rapha Faith International Ministerial Network (RFIMN), has stated that haemorrhoid is a major source of road accidents.

He explains that because piles affect the anal area, persons suffering from the disease feel a severe discomfort when they are seated in driver’s seat, distracting them and hence causing accidents.

He is, therefore, proposing that authorities include haemorrhoids screening during driving tests as the surest way to reducing the carnage on the roads.

Archbishop Prof. Dr Anane Frempong, who was speaking in an interview with the press, further observed that people lack knowledge of piles and so attribute every health defect to it.

He stressed the need to include piles screening to driving tests to cause people to seek early diagnosis and treatment.

Archbishop Prof. Dr Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong is the first Ghanaian doctor to non-surgically treat piles using a method called Ring Hemorrhoidectomy after his training at the Piles Specialist Training Centre in Gujarat, India.

His facility, the Asafo-Agyei hospital located in Daaban a suburb of Kumasi is also noted for the non-surgical treatment of piles upon its introduction 27 years ago.

People from different parts of the world have contacted the hospital for treatment as the facility boasts of the lowest recurrent rate of the piles with about 7% now compared to the 20% in other parts of the world.

Archbishop Prof. Dr Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong has a foundation known as the ‘Archbishop Asafo-Agyei Foundation’.

The Foundation is set up to assist in providing quality healthcare, education and missionary services to persons in deprived communities.

The vision of the Foundation is to impact lives and export the treatment of piles beyond the shores of Ghana through medical tourism.

He is, therefore, calling for partnership for the foundation to help alleviate people from the piles.