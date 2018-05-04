Home | News | 'Wanted' Nyantakyi abruptly ends Morocco trip to turn himself in

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Nyantakyi TurnGFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi

Embattled Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi is to turn himself in, following an order for his arrest by President Nana Akufo-Addo, Tuesday.

JoyNews has learnt Mr. Nyantakyi, who is on international assignment in Morocco, has indicated his willingness to hand himself over to the police for questioning over allegations of influence peddling by the President.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the arrest of the President of the Ghana Football Association over fraud after he watched a video documentary by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in which Mr Nyantakyi is captured engaging in some influence peddling using the name of the president.

The disclosure will prove embarrassing to the man easily recognised as the most successful football head under whose stewardship Ghana first qualified to the FIFA World Cup in Germany 2006 and followed with two more successive appearances in South Africa (2010) and Brazil 2014.

The Ghana U-20 football team also won Africa's first and only U-20 World Cup also during his tenure in 2009.

Sources say he is expected in the country on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, to answer charges of defrauding by false pretense.

“I am coming to assist the police in their investigations,” Mr. Nyantakyi replied in a purported WhatsApp conversation with journalist, Paul Adom-Otchere and circulated on social media soon after the news broke.

On Tuesday, a Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor, told Joy News the president takes serious view of the damning revelations contained in the Anas’ video.

According to him, Mr. Nyantakyi attempted to use the name of the president and vice president to induce potential investors to part with various sums of money

“The president takes a serious view of this and believes it is a case of criminal conduct,” Jinapor said.

Joy News reporter, Ernest Manu, who was at the FA offices saw officials of the FA drive off quickly after the news broke late Tuesday afternoon that Kwesi Nyantakyi is wanted for defrauding by false pretense.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, a banker and lawyer, also owns Ghana Premier League club All Stars F.C. He became the president of the Ghana Football Association on 30 December 2005 after he defeated two other candidates, Ade Coker and Kojo Bonsu.

Match fixing allegations

In 2014, an undercover investigation led by The Telegraph and Channel 4, accused Kwesi Nyantakyi and other officials of the Ghana Football Association of match-fixing.

According to this information, the accusations involve just the international friendlies - thus, the World Cup matches wouldn't be affected by the suspicions.

Kwesi Nyantakyi denied agreeing match fixing allegations by saying that "the report of the newspaper or the media house is entirely not accurate", because "there is really no cause for alarm as far as I am concerned because nothing untoward has happened involving me or the Federation".

