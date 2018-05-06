Home | News | Sharks vs Medeama tie to be replayed after DC ruling

Sharks vs Medeama tie to be replayed after DC ruling

Dan Soko

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Match Cancelled1The game between Elmina Sharks and Medeama was cancelled due to an attack on the referee

The Disciplinary Committee (DC) of the Ghana Football Association has ruled that the match day 8 Zylofon Cash Premier League game between Elmina Sharks and Medeama Sporting Club which was suspended be replayed at a new venue.

The Disciplinary Committee gave the ruling on Tuesday when it met to discuss the cases on its hands that had emerged from the Zylofon Cash Premier League and the Division One League.

The match was stopped at half time when referee Nuhu Liman was hit with an object as he made his way to the dressing room at the Ndoum Stadium.

Nuhu Liman bleeding after he was hit by an object at the Ndoum Stadium
Liman suffered a head injury but Sharks, the home team, claimed he slipped and fell while Medeama insisted that something untoward had occurred.

According to the DC, Sharks had breached Articles 35(2), 35(4), 35(7d) and 35(9) of the GFA General Regulations and Article 66(1&3) of the GFA Disciplinary Code.

The team was fined GHS 5,000 out of which GHS 2,000 should be given to Liman as compensation.

In addition, the club was asked to deploy a movable tunnel by the start of next season and that was to checked and supervised by the Club Licensing Committee.

Elmina Sharks General Manager, George Wiredu, was warned never to enter the inner perimeter when league matches were ongoing else he would suffer a ban.

The same directive was issued to the CEO and Communication Director of Medeama, James Essilfie and Patrick Akoto respectively at the ruling.

Messrs Wiredu, Essilfie and Akoto were said to be in breach of Article 41(3)(5) of the GFA Status and the DC came to a decision “after studying the match reports and watching the video of the match.”

