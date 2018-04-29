Kwesi Nyantakyi arrives on Wednesday

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, will arrive in Ghana on Wednesday, a day after the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, ordered for his arrest.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was on CAF official duties in Morocco when President Akufo-Addo ordered the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to arrest him after being privy to investigations by the ace Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Prime News Ghana can confirm that, Mr. Nyantakyi will return to the country today and turn himself in to the police CID.

Report indicates that, the GFA boss, who is also the Vice President of CAF, has heard the news of the order of his arrest, hence the decision to return.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday May 22, 2018, ordered for the immediate arrest of the head of GFA, Kwesi Nyantakyi, for defrauding by false pretences.

President Akufo-Addo issued the order after a security briefing on Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest investigative exposé on Ghana’s football scene.

The film has not been publicly screened yet, but it is believed that, Mr. Nyantakyi, who has been the President of the GFA for 13-years, may have been caught on camera in a compromised position.

Nyantakyi is believed to have been captured negotiating a deal using the name of President Akufo-Addo.

What Kwesi Nyantakyi purportedly said in Anas' video

"Ghana is the easiest place to do business. All you have to do is to give the President of Ghana $5m and the Vice President $3m. I have the President in my pocket. I see him every day. As for the refs, all you need is to give them GHC20 and girls and they are sorted".

Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor who briefed the media on Tuesday said Kwesi Nyantakyi was seen and heard trying to secure investments in the name of the President, Vice President and other key government officials.

Mr. Jinapor revealed that other officials found culpable will be prosecuted.

“The President of the Republic has had the benefit of viewing aspects of the investigative piece and in this documentary, the President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi is supposedly seen attempting to use the President’s name and that of the Vice President and other senior officials of government to induce supposed potential investors into our country to part with various sums of monies”.

Earlier, Mr. Nyantakyi had rubbished claims that top officials of his organization have started leaving the shores of Ghana in anticipation of the yet-to-be-released exposé.

The Director of Criminal Investigations Department (CID), DCOP Mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah, has confirmed that the police are looking for Mr. Nyantakyi.

“It is true, we are looking for him base on the information that he tried to use the name of the President to extort money from some individuals”, the CID boss told Daily Graphic on Tuesday.

