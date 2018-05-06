Home | News | Kwesi Nyantakyi could get a 25-year jail term if found guilty

Kwesi Nyantakyi could get a 25-year jail term if found guilty

Dan Soko

The President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi could be jailed for up to 25 years if found guilty of defrauding by False Pretences.

President Akufo-Addo today May 22, 2018, ordered the arrest of the Kwesi Nyantakyi who is currently in Morocco for defrauding by False Pretence.

Defrauding by False Pretence is a second degree felony which carries a sentence of not less than 10 years and not more 25 years imprisonment per section section 131 of the Criminal Offences Act, Act 29 and section 296 (5) of the Criminal and Other Offences Procedure Act, Act 30.

According to reports, the decision by President Akufo-Addo comes after watching the Anas expose on Ghana Football which is scheduled to air to the public on June 6, 2018.

This could be a tip of the iceberg as veteran journalist Malik Kweku Baako who works closely with Anas said certain high profile football personalities may have their images dented after the premiere of the video.

He also said there was an attempt to bribe Anas to restrain him from premiering the video.

“There was an attempt because there is a lawyer – and I’m sorry I won’t mention his name, of course he may know it's him, maybe he is watching us – who is close to Anas and who knew that this job was going on, and I think he went and did some ‘Okro mouth’, so, somebody now tries to give him money to go and give to Anas.

“The lawyer took the money and was scared to go and deliver it to Anas. So, eventually, he [lawyer] had to go back to the man and say: ‘[I couldn’t deliver the bribe], take it’. But of course, we have found out. He’s a lawyer, very good lawyer, prominent lawyer”, Mr Baako Jr. said.

Kwesi Nyantakyi is currently in Morocco to help the country in their bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

Read also:Breaking: Akufo-Addo orders the arrest of GFA Prez Kwesi Nyantakyi

He is expected to arrive in Ghana on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

