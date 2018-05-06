Home | News | Rwanda becomes Arsenal's official tourism partner

Rwanda becomes Arsenal's official tourism partner

Dan Soko
Rwanda is one of just three countries where one can see the mountain gorilla in the wild. By Ivan Lieman (AFP)

Rwanda is one of just three countries where one can see the mountain gorilla in the wild. By Ivan Lieman (AFP)

Rwanda has become the official tourism partner of English football club Arsenal FC, whose players will sport a "Visit Rwanda" logo on their sleeves, the club announced Wednesday.

The tiny country's leader, President Paul Kagame, is an ardent Arsenal fan and often expresses his opinions about the club's performances during summits and on social media.

The three-year deal with Arsenal is the latest bid by Kigali to draw tourists and investors to the country, burnishing its reputation as a safe, sought-after destination.

Ever since the devastating 1994 genocide in which 800,000 mainly Tutsis were killed, the country has been praised for a swift economic turnaround.

"The country has been transformed in recent years and Arsenal's huge following will bring Rwanda into people's minds in a new and dynamic way," Arsenal's chief commercial officer, Vinai Venkatesham, said in a statement.

"The Arsenal shirt is seen 35 million times a day around the world and we are one of the most viewed teams around the world."

As the club's first-ever sleeve partner, the "Visit Rwanda" logo will appear on the shirt of all first team, under-23 and Arsenal Women's players from the new season this August, the club has announced.

Rwanda Development Board CEO, Clare Akamanzi, said that the sponsorship deal will highlight the country's tourism offers, but would not be drawn on how much it had cost.

"While we cannot disclose the amount, the partnership cost is part of our marketing budget to promote Rwanda and attract investors and tourists," she said.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, second left, sits with Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza, second from right, during a touch of football diplomacy in Bujumbura in 2008. Both are ardent soccer fans -- Nkurunziza even has his own team, Allelua FC. By Esdras Ndikumana (AFP) Rwandan President Paul Kagame, second left, sits with Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza, second from right, during a touch of football diplomacy in Bujumbura in 2008. Both are ardent soccer fans -- Nkurunziza even has his own team, Allelua FC. By Esdras Ndikumana (AFP)

Rwanda is one of only three countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, where one can see mountain gorillas.

The country has in recent years re-introduced lions and rhino to its Akagera National Park -- which had gone extinct due to poor conservation -- to become a Big Five safari destination.

"In addition, we are telling investors to Visit Rwanda and discover why we are the second fastest growing economy in Africa, growing at 7.3 percent per annum," said Akamanzi.

She added that Arsenal players from the men's and women's teams will visit Rwanda and club coaches will host coaching camps to support the development of football in the country.

Rwanda received 1.3 million visitor arrivals in 2017 and tourism is Rwanda's largest foreign exchange earner, government statistics show.

The country has decided to focus on high-end low-impact tourism, and last year doubled the price of a gorilla permit to $1,500 (1,300 euros).

Kagame is revered in some quarters for stopping Rwanda's genocide and engineering what admirers see as an economic miracle, but rights groups accuse him of crushing all opposition and ruling through fear.

The 60-year-old won a third-term in office last year after the constitution was changed to allow him to potentially stay in power for another two decades.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


4 Chinese Galamsey Operators Arrested

May 23, 2018

Stop The Kidnappers Now

May 23, 2018

MPs Fight Gays

May 23, 2018

2016 MEMORIES FOR 2020 REMATCH

May 23, 2018

Mahama Is Disaster – NDC Gurus

May 23, 2018

Arrest Kwasi Nyantakyi – Nana Orders CID Over Anas Latest Video

May 23, 2018

The Re-Incarnation Of “Soldier Power”

May 23, 2018

Man Butchers Girl, 13 To Death

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!