MTN Performs Well In NCA Quality Of Service Monitoring

Dan Soko
Accra, May 22, 2018 – MTN, Ghana's leading telecommunications service provider, continues to perform well in service delivery. In the latest Quality of Service test conducted and monitored by the National Communications Authority in the Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra, Northern and Western region, MTN Ghana was the only Mobile Telecom Company that met its 3G coverage obligation by covering all 120 districts monitored in the five regions and scored good and fair in voice quality with minor challenges in some areas.

To improve voice quality and to provide enhanced customer experience, MTN recently deployed High Definition (HD) Voice service which is now live on the 3G network. The HD Voice service which uses the Adaptive Multi-Rate Wideband (AMR-WB) coding standard will significantly enhance customer experience and the quality of voice calls.

MTN Ghana's implementation of HD Voice Service is a testament to the company's responsiveness to customers' needs. MTN Ghana remains committed to its vision of leading the delivery of a bold new digital world to its customers.

Commenting on this development, the Chief Technical Officer at MTN Ghana, Mr Mohammed Rufai said, “In today's fast paced, tech driven world, where the internet of things is becoming the norm, where machine to human communication is central to our daily lives, the HD Voice service would allow conversation over phone to sound more natural and clearer”. “The innovative service would also give computer-based processes like voice recognition the advantage of more accuracy”. He added.

At the beginning of year 2018, MTN Ghana earmarked USD 144M to be invested into the network.

MTN remains committed to providing distinct customer experience. MTN Ghana has invested over USD$3.615 billion into the network and Information Technology. MTN has the widest network coverage across Ghana. With the commercial launch of 4G LTE services, MTN became the only mobile operator providing 4G services in all regional capitals and large cities. The company has also built three modern switch and data centers to deliver stable, reliable, efficient and robust Telecom and Data Services to customers.

About MTN Ghana
MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana's telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation. Total network investments from 2006-2017 are about $3.615 Billion. MTN has the widest network coverage across Ghana. With the commercial launch of 4G LTE services, MTN became the only mobile operator providing 4G services in all regional capitals and large cities. The company has also built three modern switch and data centres to deliver stable, reliable, efficient and robust Telecom and Data Services to customers.

For further information, visit www.mtn.com.gh.

Ghana Actress' 'sex-for-rent' claim sparks debate in Ghana

