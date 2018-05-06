Home | News | Brong-Ahafo Joins Strike Action By LPG Operators

Brong-Ahafo Joins Strike Action By LPG Operators

Dan Soko
Gas Filling Stations operators in the Brong-Ahafo Region have joined their colleagues in a nationwide strike which commenced on Monday to register their disagreement to government's decision on the implementation of the cylinder re-circulation module.

Many Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) stations visited by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday and Tuesday in the Sunyani Municipality and the Sunyani West District were not working because there were no attendants to render services to consumers.

The LPG Operators have declared the strike in protest of government's refusal to halt the implementation of the cylinder recirculation module which they thought would affect its members by rendering about 7,000 of their employees jobless.

The government took the decision last year as a measure to help minimise the incidence of gas explosions in the country, following public outcry over a tragic incident of gas explosion at an LPG filling station at the Atomic Junction, Kwabenya in Accra.

The module is to ensure that LPG Bottling Plants are sited away from congested commercial and densely-populated areas.

The Plants would also procure, brand, maintain and fill empty cylinders to be distributed to consumers and households through retail outlets.

Many household consumers and taxi drivers who fuelled their vehicles with LPG visited the various stations and returned very disappointed since according to them they were not aware of the strike and therefore did not prepare for that matter.

They therefore called on government to resolve the issue immediately to enable consumers to have access to gas for their daily activities.

Some of the taxi drivers were seen on Tuesday morning standing by their by cars parked along the roads and others in groups discussing the strike.

One of the taxi drivers, popularly known as Uncle Atta, a member of the Sunyani-SSNIT Taxi Drivers Union, stated that they were worried about the situation because it would affect their means of survival and daily sales to their car owners.

