Home | News | Health: Malaria Related Deaths Reduce In Central Region

Health: Malaria Related Deaths Reduce In Central Region

Dan Soko
Health: Malaria Related Deaths Reduce In Central Region

The Central Region has witnessed a significant reduction in malaria related deaths over the last twenty-five months due to improved case management at the Regional Health Directorate.

It recorded a sharp decline of malaria related deaths from 104 in 2016 to 35 in 2017 as well as a decrease in Out Patient Department (OPD) from 628,384 to 618,820 over the same period respectively.

Mr Moses Asante, the Regional Malaria Control Coordinator, disclosed this at a stakeholders' meeting on the 2018 Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINS) Point Mass Distribution (PMD) exercise held on Wednesday in Cape Coast.

The meeting was aimed at integrating the views and support of all stakeholders to achieve its target of covering 80 per cent of the population and 90 per cent of households in the Region.

The seven days registration of households commenced from Monday, May 14 to Sunday, May 20, 2018, across all the 22 Districts in the Region and was spearheaded by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and its partners.

Meanwhile, statistics by the GHS has revealed a remarkable reduction in malaria cases in terms of the prevalence rate in the country.

Ghana, which was in a hyper-transmission area, has witnessed a major decline in malaria cases and deaths as under- five malaria death cases dropped from 14.4 per cent in 2000 to 0.32 per cent in 2016.

Even though suspected malaria cases increased by 6.9 per cent in 2016 as compared with the previous year, admission and deaths attributed to the disease, however, decreased by 6.3 per cent in 2015 and 24.6 per cent in 2016.

But at the regional level, Mr Asante attributed the decline in malaria related deaths to a scaled-up community based treatment of malaria in all districts through the home base care of malaria, targeting children under five years, especially those living in rural areas and areas with limited access.

In addition to that was an effective distribution and adherence to usage procedures on LLINs coupled with a well-planned and efficient malaria control management team with readily available drugs.

The Regional Malaria Control Coordinator described malaria as an ailment of great public health concern and a challenge to human and socio-economic development with dire consequences on productivity and limited economic resources.

It is the leading cause for out-patients attendance and continued to be the leading cause of mortality, especially in children under five years, and that the GHS has adopted the distribution of LLINS, roll back malaria, public outreach programmes among other strategies.

Therefore, he urged the public to cover all holes near their homes, to prevent mosquitoes from breeding when it rained, adding that it was the most prompt and effective treatment necessary for controlling and reducing malaria related deaths.

Mr Asante admonished pregnant women and children to religiously sleep under the LLINs for maximum protection against the mother and the unborn baby.

He appealed to stakeholders in the Region to cooperate fully with the Registration Assistance (RA) and Supervisors during the registration period to ensure success.

"Every effort must be made to adhere to the various policies on diagnosis and treatment of the disease to sustain the gains made and improve upon it," he advised.

Several stakeholders including officials from the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), Information Services Department (ISD), Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU), traditional and religious leaders, Assembly members, media and health personnel graced the occasion.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


4 Chinese Galamsey Operators Arrested

May 23, 2018

Stop The Kidnappers Now

May 23, 2018

MPs Fight Gays

May 23, 2018

2016 MEMORIES FOR 2020 REMATCH

May 23, 2018

Mahama Is Disaster – NDC Gurus

May 23, 2018

Arrest Kwasi Nyantakyi – Nana Orders CID Over Anas Latest Video

May 23, 2018

The Re-Incarnation Of “Soldier Power”

May 23, 2018

Man Butchers Girl, 13 To Death

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!