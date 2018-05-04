Suspected Armed Robber Smoked Out Of His Hideout

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Police have arrested Iddrisu Alhassan, aged 22, for allegedly robbeing a cocoa purchasing clerk of Amajaro Company Limited of GH¢ 6000.00 at a gun point.

The incident occurred at Dodowa village, near Kukuom in the Asunafo South District of Brong-Ahafo Region, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer told the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday in Sunyani.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the suspect after the robbery escaped to an unknown destination but upon a tip-off, the Police at Kukuom arrested him on Saturday, May19, 2018 to face the full rigours of the law.

He said on May 04 this year, Alhassan disguised himself in a lady's dress and attacked and robbed the victim, John Wesley Berko, 38 years, at his purchasing station and undressed afterwards in a nearby bush before escaping with the amount.

Chief Inspector Oppong said after the incident, the Police appealed to the public to assist with information of the whereabouts of suspect and that led to his arrest.

He said on that day at about 2140 hours, Berko, accompanied by five sympathisers, reported to the Police that at about 1530 hours Alhassan pulled a locally-manufactured pistol, pointed it at him and took the money contained in a black school bag and escaped into the bush.

Chief Inspector Oppong said suspect had been detained in the Police custody at Kukuom to assist in investigations and thanked the general public, particularly residents of Kukuom and its environs for their collaboration.