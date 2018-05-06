Home | News | 'Only a miracle will save Nyantakyi' – Journalist

'Only a miracle will save Nyantakyi' – Journalist

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Kwesi Nyantakyi K Yeboah52GFA President, Kwasi Nyantakyi and Veteran sports journalist Kwabena Yeboah

Veteran sports journalist Kwabena Yeboah has said only a miracle can save Ghana Football Association president, Kwasi Nyantakyi, from prosecution.

President Nana Akufo-Addo reported Mr Nyantakyi to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the police service for allegedly defrauding by false pretences and influence peddling after having been privy to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Number 12 undercover documentary, which captured Mr Nyantakyi allegedly using the names of the president and Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to clench investor deals.

Speaking on the exposé, Mr Yeboah told Accra-based Joy FM that: “Only a miracle will save Kwasi.”

According to the Sports Highlights host, Mr Nyantakyi’s critics seem to be happy about his troubles because he is perceived to be arrogant and power drunk.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas has scheduled 6 June 2018 to premier the undercover piece which took him over two years to put together.

Just a week ago, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako Jr., said a well-known lawyer tried bribing Anas Aremeyaw Anas to edit out scandalous findings against "a man" believed to be at the GFA, in the yet-to-be premiered Number 12 piece.

Speaking about the piece, Mr Baako Jr. told Randy Abbey on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana programme on Thursday, 17 May that: "Look, this one, this GFA one, there was an attempt to bribe him, OK".

He said: "There was an attempt because there is a lawyer – and I'm sorry I won't mention his name, of course he may know it's him, maybe he is watching us – who is close to Anas and who knew that this job was going on, and I think he went and did some 'Okro mouth', so, somebody now tries to give him money to go and give to Anas.

"The lawyer took the money and was scared to go and deliver it to Anas. So, eventually he [lawyer] had to go back to the man and say: '[I couldn't deliver the bribe], take it'. But of course we have found out. He's a lawyer, very good lawyer, prominent lawyer", Mr Baako Jr. said.

On the same show, Mr Baako Jr. said the exposé will render the careers of some top people in tatters.

"It's a disaster, sometimes we are all human beings with some weaknesses here and there and I feel sorry for some because some are friends. If I had my way, perhaps, I would say: 'Leave this alone', but Anas is a different breed of animal and I have never ever in my life attempted to influen'e him. He brings it, I look at it, we can defend it, I say: ‘Proceed'. So, there are people whose careers or integrities may, perhaps, be in tatters".

