Don’t pay ‘bribe’ for National Service postings – NSS

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

NSSlogo2File photo

The National Service Secretariat has cautioned prospective service personnel and the public to be wary of persons who claim they can offer posting them postings to their preferred institutions at a fee.

The secretariat said it does not charge prospective service personnel any fee before posting them to any institution, neither has it contracted any individual to undertake that service.

In a statement copied to citinewsroom.com, the National Service Secretariat urged individuals who encounter such unscrupulous persons to report them to the police. Read the statement below:

The attention of the Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has been drawn to some unscrupulous persons going round to extort money from prospective National Service Personnel with the view to assist them to get posted to their preferred institutions.

Management by this statement wishes to inform prospective National Service Personnel and the general public that posting of Service Personnel does not attract any fee. Management thus admonishes prospective Service Personnel to, whenever approached, report such persons to the nearest Police Station or send the details of such unscrupulous persons to the Executive Director of the NSS, in person or via: info@nss.gov.gh.

Eligible National Service Personnel should not that, Management of the Scheme does not engage the service of agents for postings and would not be responsible for any acts of extortion and defrauding.

Management has however, alerted the security agencies about the activities of these unscrupulous persons and anyone caught to be involved n in such unauthorized activity would be dealt with in accordance with laws of Ghana.

Earlier in May, that National Service Scheme released the Personal Identification Number (PIN) Codes for the enrollment of prospective national service personnel for the 2018/2019 service year.

Prospective national service personnel are still in the enrollment process for this year’s service.

The deadline for enrollment process is Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Ghana Actress' 'sex-for-rent' claim sparks debate in Ghana

