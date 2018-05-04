Nyantakyi Saga: Be cautious with commentary – GII

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwasi Nyantakyi

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GII) has asked the media to be circumspect with their commentary on the case involving President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwasi Nyantakyi, who is under investigation for allegedly using the name of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to attempt to clench investor deals.

Michael Boadi, Corporate Communications Director of GII said at the moment, the matter is under investigations, therefore, the public must desist from making prejudicial comments.

President Nana Akufo-Addo reported Mr Nyantakyi to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, 22 May after having been privy to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Number 12 undercover documentary, which captured Mr Nyantakyi in apparent influence peddling.

Addressing the press on the issue, Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor, indicated that President Nana Akufo-Addo is focused on tackling corruption and every individual found guilty in the documentary, will face the law.

Mr Boadi told Chief Jerry Forson on Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM on Wednesday, 23 May that: “This matter is under investigations, the person involved is not even in the country at the moment, and, so, we need to be cautious in our commentary on the matter in order not to prejudice the case.”

“We all want to deal with corruption but we must also be fair to persons accused, it is only a court of competent jurisdiction that can pronounce an accused person guilty.”