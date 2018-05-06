Emmanuel Boateng revels in debut Black Stars call-up

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Emmanuel Boateng scored an hat-trick against Barcelona

Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng has expressed delight at his debut Black Stars call-up for the double-header friendlies.

The Levante goal-poacher and Bayern Munich’s Kwasi Okyere Wriedt are the two debutants in coach Kwesi Appiah 21-man squad for the friendly games against Japan and Iceland.

Boateng’s invitation is due to his exploits in the just ended Spanish La Liga, where he bagged seven goals, with four coming against giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old scored one against the former champions and bagged a hat-trick as Levante ended the new champions’ unbeaten record.

‘’I am very excited coach[Kwesi Appiah] invited me for the friendlies. It’s always been my dream to play for the Black Stars,’’ Boateng told Joy Sports after his first training with the team.

The charity star product was among six players who reported for the Black Stars first training session at the Legon Presec Park on Tuesday ahead of friendlies.

He received a warm reception as fans cheered his every move.

‘’I am delighted with the massive support I have received from Ghanaians, it feels good,’’ said Boateng.

‘’It encourages me to work hard and help the team achieve its objective.’’

The remaining five players at training were goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Rashid Sumaila, Nana Ampomah, Nicholas Opoku and Afriyie Acquah.

Kwesi Appiah revealed the low turnout was expected as most of the players will join the team in Europe.

The Black Stars will play Japan on May 30 before facing Iceland on June 7.

These matches are to prepare Ghana ahead of the 2019 Afcon qualifiers in September after failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.