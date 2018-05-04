RTU coach Ibrahim Tanko bemoans officiating in DOL zone one

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Real Tamale United

Head coach of Real Tamale United Ibrahim Tanko has lamented officiating in the ongoing Division One League zone one.

There has been growing concern over officiating in the second-tier league and according to coach Tanko, who double as director of sports at the University of Development Studies, the Ghana FA needs to do more to prune down poor officiating in the Northern zone of the league division.

“The FA should wake up. Officiating is bad, you can check how many teams have won away matches,” Tanko told Ohene Bampoe-Brenya on Happy FM.

“It’s very difficult for teams to win games away from home because the fans will harass the referee and the security personnel in the stadium will be looking unconcerned. If you are playing away…it means you are doomed to lose.”

“For example, we went to play against BA United and with 10 minutes to end the game, the referee took a contentious penalty for them. This has happened on countless occasions but it’s only in Berekum against Arsenal where the referee performed well. We played well but my boys lost concentration which caused us at least a point."

“Our management are fully aware of the problems we are facing and they will be taking action soon. That home team must win at all cost should stop in the division."

“RTU have a formidable squad to qualify but we are facing so many obstacles from officiating.”

“Brong Ahafo is like hell and I think what coach JE Sarpong said some time ago that a referee will be shot in this country one day will happen.”