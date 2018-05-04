Goalkeeper Ernest Sowah calls for massive support from Hearts of Oak fans

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Goalkeeper Ernest Sowah

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Ernest Sowah has called for support from the club's faithful in order to have a successful time at the club.

The experienced custodian joined the Phobians on a two-and-a-half-year-deal last week after mutually terminating his contract with Asante Kotoko.

The 30-year-old is elated by the mammoth crowd that welcomed him at the club's training ground at the Legon Ajax Park last Friday and pleaded with them to rally behind him to succeed at the club.

“I am very [happy to join this club] and I am very happy too for the supporters because today [Friday] at the training grounds, everybody was talking about me,” he told Phobians.com.

He continued, “But I am just pleading on this platform [to the supporters] to help me out; they should give me their support. I know they already support the club but I need their support and their prayers because it is very, very important. I hope if they give me their support, we will go very far.”