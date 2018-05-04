Home | News | 30 Pregnant women dead since January

30 Pregnant women dead since January

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Pregnant GirlsThe 30 maternal deaths is the record for only Eastern Region

A total of thirty (30) institutional maternal deaths have been recorded in the Eastern region between January to May this year.

Though the figure is a reduction from 44 and 40 recorded within the same period in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

In 2017, a total of 109 maternal deaths were recorded in the region which was analysed that at least 9 pregnant women died every month in the Region. An audit report on the deaths indicated that 80% of the deaths were preventable.

The acting Eastern regional Director of Ghana Health, Dr. Antobre Boateng told Starr News that the cases of maternal mortality recorded this year though a reduction as compared to previous years, is still not acceptable therefore further efforts are being done to minimize the menace.

According to him, 61% of the causes of the maternal deaths are bleeding and hypertension.

A recent incident at the Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua where a 21-year-old pregnant woman and her triplets died over alleged negligence on the part of the midwives has raised eyebrows over medical errors causing needless maternal deaths.

The deceased, Sodzi Prisca, according to her family was first admitted at the Suhum Government Hospital last Thursday while in labour, but due to her condition, she was referred to the Regional Hospital for further examination.

Upon reaching the regional hospital, oxygen and intravenous infusion were ministered onto her but she was abandoned until her situation became worse until she was rushed to the theatre to undergo an operation after falling from a stretcher.

Starrfmonline.com gathered that Prisca was pronounced dead after she delivered triplets [two boys and a girl] who also died instantly.

Afi Alato, a sister in-law of the deceased who was with her at the hospital, accused the nurses of negligence as they did not attend to the late Prisca when her condition became worse

The Acting Regional Health Director, Dr. Antobre Boateng says investigations have commenced into the incident which he has described as unfortunate. He assured that culprits will not be shielded.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfuor on Tuesday summoned the Acting Health Director and the Medical Director of the Hospital over the incident.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

