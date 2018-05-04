Negligence: June 3 disaster victims drag Goil, AMA to court for GH¢40m

Victims of the June 3 disaster have sued the Goil filling station, the National Petroleum Authority and the former Mayor of Accra, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije.

The victims are demanding damages of GH¢40 million against the organisations for negligence.

The plaintiffs numbering 69, said the negligence of the defendants, which led to the disaster has left them with horrendous disabilities and disfigurement.

Torrential rains wreaked havoc on Accra and the death toll from the resultant flood and fire disasters has been put at 154.

Some of the victims received compensation from the state but others indicate that they have been abandoned and neglected since the incident happened.

A combined effort of flooding and fire explosion from the Goil Filling Station at the Kwame Nkrumah circle. Nurses, teachers, artisans, bankers, students, and children were among the people who lost their lives that fateful day.

The disaster in Accra was the worst in the county's history and it exposed the deficiencies in the planning and development of the capital city.