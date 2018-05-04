Home | News | Home Remedies: 5 natural ways to fight bad mouth odor

Home Remedies: 5 natural ways to fight bad mouth odor

Dan Soko

The good news is that with lifestyle changes and natural remedies, you can get rid of bad breath naturally.

Bad breath, is an embarrassing health condition that affects approximately 30% of people around the world. For many people, grabbing a mint or a piece of gum is their go-to solution, as it quickly masks the problem. But this approach often fails to address the root causes of bad breath, which for many people includes dietary deficiency. The reality is that bad breath can be caused by some health conditions, foods, and even habits.

1.    Aloe Vera

You can make your own Aloe Vera mouthwash to combat bad breath. Simply boil some water and add aloe Vera gel once it is cooled. You can also add peppermint oil to taste.

2.    Drink water

Drink plenty of water and swish cool water around in your mouth. This is especially helpful to freshen “morning breath.”

3.    Green Tea

Research has found that green tea temporarily reduces malodor due to its antibacterial and deodorant action. This is probably due to the actions of the polyphenols, antioxidants it contains.

4. Rinse with coconut oil

Sluicing with coconut oil for ten to 15 minutes can remove any bacteria hiding in your mouth to give you fresh breath.

5. Ginger

Ginger has many health and beauty benefits aside from its culinary purposes. It can be used to fight halitosis. Just dice fresh ginger, wash and blend with lemon. Rinse after 15 minutes to get rid of bad odor.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

