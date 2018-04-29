GFA Woes: Nyantakyi will need an Obinim 'sticker' - Jon Benjamin

The former British Ambassador to Ghana, Jon Benjamin has advised Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi to get an 'Obinim Sticker' to aid his troubles.

He said the miraculous 'sticker' will help Nyantakyi to escape the legal troubles that is coming his way.

Benjamin said this after President Akufo-Addo ordered the immediate arrest of the FA President after watching excerpts of a secret recording by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas yesterday.

READ ALSO: Here’s how much jail term Kwesi Nyantakyi could get for defrauding by false pretence

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reported him to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for allegedly using his name to peddle influence to clench some deals with prospective investors.

play GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Jon Benjamin has been a fierce critique of Nyankayi's leadership while serving in Ghana and he is on record to have said "…I have some questions about Kwasi Nyantakyi’s use of the funds he receives from FIFA… What I have seen is GFA officials in very expensive (SUVs) land cruisers, what I haven’t seen is really good pitches at grassroots level for ordinary Ghanaians".

Mr Benjamin, shortly after the president reported the incident to the CID, tweeted: “We need a consignment of Obinim stickers sent over to Morocco urgently please, by whichever route is most coefficient. Thank you.”