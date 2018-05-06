Home | News | Law Suit: NPP lawyer threatens to place court injunction on Anas exposé

Law Suit: NPP lawyer threatens to place court injunction on Anas exposé

Dan Soko

Tough-talking lawyer Captain (rtd) Nkrabea Effah Dartey is threatening to place a court injunction to stop the public preview of the latest undercover investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

He said he will only do so if he is contacted by anyone who has interest in the latest corruption scandal.

His threat follows an order by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrest President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi who was implicated in the Anas video.

Capt. Rtd Effah Darteyplay

Capt. Rtd Effah Dartey

 

The Anas exposé on football dubbed 'Number 12' has also implicated several people in the football fraternity.

The former flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) speaking on the investigative piece explained that what Anas Aremeyaw Anas did is wrong and cannot be upheld as an investigative work even on the rule of natural justice.

In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, he said "How can you cover your face and cunningly induce somebody and describe it as bribe or corruption, If I am given the chance I will seek an injunction on the premiering."

The award-winning journalist is ready to reveal about 60 individuals who have done nothing good for Ghana and he is going to name, shame and jail them as his investigative works have always preached.

The investigative film simply titled 'Number 12' will be premiered in Accra on June 6, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyiplay

President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi

 

The man behind Tiger Eye PI did not state categorically what the 60 people have done.

Anas is well known for his unique undercover investigations, which have exposed many corrupt public officials and caused their trials and sentencing.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

