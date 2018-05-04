Home | News | Banking In Ghana: Work without fear or favour - President tells BoG

Banking In Ghana: Work without fear or favour - President tells BoG

Dan Soko

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged the authorities of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to play its role without fear or favour to ensure that local banks are not defunct sector.

The president was speaking at this year’s CEO’s Summit. He argued that it is important for the BoG to carry out its duty without any political interference.

“We cannot afford instability or recklessness in the banking or financial sectors. For any loss of confidence in the banks is bound to have a ripple effect on the stability of the economy as a whole,” he cautioned.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo must order Ursula Owusu to step aside – IMANI

Last month, the Association of Indigenous Banks petitioned the president on the 400 million cedis recapitalization requirement. The Association asked the President to step in by extending the deadline to December 31st, 2022.

However, President Akufo-Addo urged the Bank of Ghana to disallow political interferences and deal with such issues professionally.

“I want to urge all of us to allow the regulator (Central Bank) to deal with these matters to restore sanity and confidence. It is in our interest that all financial matters are dealt with professionally and without any political interference no matter how tempting.”

READ ALSO: Ken Ofori-Atta adjudged African Finance Minister of the year

The president also called on the BoG to ensure that Ghana’s banking industry is not dominated by foreign-owned banks.

“It is important that the regulator recognizes that a banking sector dominated by foreign-owned banks does not bode well for the Ghana beyond aid project. It is essential that indigenous banks grow and survive in any meaningful reform of the banking system. And I’m confident that the regulator appreciates this.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


4 Chinese Galamsey Operators Arrested

May 23, 2018

Stop The Kidnappers Now

May 23, 2018

MPs Fight Gays

May 23, 2018

2016 MEMORIES FOR 2020 REMATCH

May 23, 2018

Mahama Is Disaster – NDC Gurus

May 23, 2018

Arrest Kwasi Nyantakyi – Nana Orders CID Over Anas Latest Video

May 23, 2018

The Re-Incarnation Of “Soldier Power”

May 23, 2018

Man Butchers Girl, 13 To Death

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News