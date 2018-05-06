Home | News | Entertainment: Cole hamels advertises himself to the Yankees by beating them

Entertainment: Cole hamels advertises himself to the Yankees by beating them

Dan Soko

Still, October is a long way off and engendering confidence that anyone in the rotation beyond ace Luis Severino can regularly deliver command performances is a shaky proposition.

Some insurance for C.C. Sabathia’s fragile knee, Masahiro Tanaka’s balky splitter and Sonny Gray’s case of the nibbles would seem in order.

So, as the Yankees look for ways to separate themselves from the Boston Red Sox in the coming months — and perhaps later the defending champion Houston Astros and the Cleveland Indians — it may be hard to get Tuesday night’s game out of their minds.

Cole Hamels, the veteran left-hander with a sturdy playoff resume, continued to deliver the type of performance a World Series contender would covet, shackling the Yankees for seven innings in the Texas Rangers’ 6-4 victory at Globe Life Park.

Hamels allowed two runs on solo homers by Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar and little else before the Yankees threatened late on a two-run eighth-inning home run by Austin Romine. Keone Kela pitched a perfect ninth, leaving Aaron Judge on deck when the game ended.

It was a rare miserable night for the Yankees, who lost for just the fifth time in 27 games and dropped a half-game behind Boston in the American League East.

Manager Aaron Boone was ejected in the sixth inning by home plate umpire Pat Hoberg for persistent carping from the dugout — the first ejection of Boone’s nascent managing career. It was also an abbreviated night for catcher Gary Sanchez, who — unable to prevent three wild pitches in the second inning — was replaced in the bottom of the sixth because of cramping in his calf.

Hamels was responsible for a great deal of the Yankees’ agony, allowing only four hits, striking out seven and walking two. The home run by Torres was the only hit the Yankees managed through five innings. And the walks seemed by design, as Hamels pitched around Sanchez with a runner on base in the fourth and the sixth, and took his chances with Didi Gregorius and Tyler Austin, who did not hit the ball out of the infield in those at-bats.

It was the type of savvy performance that Hamels has been showcasing of late. He has a 1.88 ERA in his last four starts — all against playoff teams from last year: the Red Sox, Indians, Astros and Yankees.

As the Rangers, who have been troubled by injuries, sit in last place in the American League West, it seems all but certain that Hamels will be on the trade block as the nonwaiver trade deadline on Aug. 1 nears.

“I don’t necessarily make the decisions or point the direction of what we’re trying to do or what ownership or management is trying to do,” Hamels said Monday. “I’m just one piece that’s trying to help win ballgames. It’s a matter of being here and doing what I can until there’s a different situation or the time has come.”

Whenever the Yankees’ chase for starting pitching begins in earnest, they have plenty to offer — young, major league-ready talent in Clint Frazier, Austin, Jordan Montgomery, Brandon Drury and Andujar, along with younger prospects from one of baseball’s richest farm systems.

Hamels, who is making $23.5 million this season, would be attractive on several counts: He is an impending free agent, he is not likely to cost as much in prospects, and because he is a free agent, it would not impinge their pursuit next winter of Patrick Corbin, the Arizona left-hander, who could be joined on the free-agent market by Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Those type of pitchers seemed particularly tantalizing Tuesday night.

Domingo German, who had not pitched since getting raked by the Oakland Athletics for six runs May 12, was shaky again in his third start since replacing the injured Montgomery in the rotation.

Jurickson Profar lined a three-run homer to center field in the first inning and the Rangers added two more runs in the second in a fit of wildness. German hit a batter, walked two more, and Ryan Rua reached when he struck out and the ball bounced away from Sanchez, whose flip to German at home was not quick enough to beat the headfirst slide of Robinson Chirinos.

The early lead made it easy for Hamels, who used his change-up to great effect, keeping the Yankees off balance and off his fastball and cutter.

“They have a lot of power so you just have to limit the damage,” Hamels said Monday in assessing the Yankees. “Solo home runs are probably the key — if you’re going to give up 500-foot home runs, try to make sure they’re solo and they don’t bunch together in fours and fives. Like anybody, there’s holes and you just have to be able to exploit it and you have to be able to locate.

“I think really when it comes down to it, it’s a chess match and you try to study up as much as possible but at the end of the day you have to execute.”

On Tuesday, he did that just fine — for the Yankees to see.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

BILLY WITZ © 2018 The New York Times

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


4 Chinese Galamsey Operators Arrested

May 23, 2018

Stop The Kidnappers Now

May 23, 2018

MPs Fight Gays

May 23, 2018

2016 MEMORIES FOR 2020 REMATCH

May 23, 2018

Mahama Is Disaster – NDC Gurus

May 23, 2018

Arrest Kwasi Nyantakyi – Nana Orders CID Over Anas Latest Video

May 23, 2018

The Re-Incarnation Of “Soldier Power”

May 23, 2018

Man Butchers Girl, 13 To Death

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!