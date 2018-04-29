Home | News | Oops! Here is why Nana Aba Anamoah blasted a fan on social media

Dan Soko

Celebrated Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has descended on a fan who chose to be disrespectful under her post on Instagram.

The GHONE newscaster posted a picture of Thomas Partey, Ghana Black stars midfielder to congratulate him for winning the 2018 Europa League with his Atletico Madrid side.

In her post she wrote:

“Let’s celebrate a brother. Well done, @thomaspartey5. You worked your socks off to get here #Champion #europa,”

 

Most followers used the opportunity to congratulate the Black stars player but one fan decided to be rude and it did not go down well with him at all.

A fan called @israelnanaquame commented on Nana Aba’s post:

“I think Nana Aba Anamoah wants to marry Partey,”

 Nana Aba Anamoah replied:

"@israelnanaquame You don’t need to show off to the world that you have a masters degree in STUPIDITY"

 

 Comments that followed were simply hilarious. Read some funny comments below

@lucas_detymers said”@thenanaaba u just made my night… Masters Degree in #Stupidity chai”

@akwaabaphotography thought Nana Aba had knocked out the guy”@israelnanaquame @thenanaaba KO punch line”

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

