Oops! Here is why Nana Aba Anamoah blasted a fan on social media

Celebrated Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has descended on a fan who chose to be disrespectful under her post on Instagram.
The GHONE newscaster posted a picture of Thomas Partey, Ghana Black stars midfielder to congratulate him for winning the 2018 Europa League with his Atletico Madrid side.
In her post she wrote:
“Let’s celebrate a brother. Well done, @thomaspartey5. You worked your socks off to get here #Champion #europa,”
Most followers used the opportunity to congratulate the Black stars player but one fan decided to be rude and it did not go down well with him at all.
A fan called @israelnanaquame commented on Nana Aba’s post:
“I think Nana Aba Anamoah wants to marry Partey,”
Nana Aba Anamoah replied:
"@israelnanaquame You don’t need to show off to the world that you have a masters degree in STUPIDITY"
Comments that followed were simply hilarious. Read some funny comments below
@lucas_detymers said”@thenanaaba u just made my night… Masters Degree in #Stupidity chai”
@akwaabaphotography thought Nana Aba had knocked out the guy”@israelnanaquame @thenanaaba KO punch line”
