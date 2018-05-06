Home | News | Shots Fired: Akufo-Addo's incompetence making Mahama an angel - NDC MP

Shots Fired: Akufo-Addo's incompetence making Mahama an angel - NDC MP

Dan Soko

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Bongo, Edward Bawa has said that the bad governance of Akufo-Addo is making ex-President Mahama look like an angel.

He said things currently going on this government clearly vindicates ex-President John Mahama.

“Indeed, the one and a half year governance of Akufo-Addo has made John Mahama an angel….he was a victim of vile propaganda, eight years of fatigue and several things he had no control over…,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Programme on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo's family members more educated than Mahama's - NPP MP

Last week, John Mahama announced his intentions to contest for the flagbearership of the NDC for the 2020 general elections.

Edward Bawa, MP for Bongoplay

Edward Bawa, MP for Bongo

He posted on Facebook that: “To you the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected. I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader."

This declaration of intention the Bongo MP said, has sent shivers down the spines of the President and the NPP government.

“Just a mere social media posting of the former President was enough to shake the kingdom of the President…,” he said.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


4 Chinese Galamsey Operators Arrested

May 23, 2018

Stop The Kidnappers Now

May 23, 2018

MPs Fight Gays

May 23, 2018

2016 MEMORIES FOR 2020 REMATCH

May 23, 2018

Mahama Is Disaster – NDC Gurus

May 23, 2018

Arrest Kwasi Nyantakyi – Nana Orders CID Over Anas Latest Video

May 23, 2018

The Re-Incarnation Of “Soldier Power”

May 23, 2018

Man Butchers Girl, 13 To Death

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!