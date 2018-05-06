Home | News | ICT Centre Abandoned For Two Years In Central Region

ICT Centre Abandoned For Two Years In Central Region

Dan Soko
ICT Centre Abandoned For Two Years In Central Region

Residents of Eguafo in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality of the Central Region have given up on ever using an ICT Centre inaugurated in the town in 2016.

The facility, with close to fifty computers, meant to serve as an IT learning centre for pupils and other community members, has been abandoned for the past two years due to the lack of internet access.

5232018100605 abandonedictcenter51024x768

Eguafo is about 10-minute drive away from Ataabadze Junction, which is on the Cape Coast-Takoradi highway, and the town boasts of some primary schools and a public Senior High School .

The Information and Communications Technology Centre was initially started by the Central Region Development Commission (CEDECOM), but the Commission abandoned it, and the Municipal Assembly then took over and completed it.

5232018100606 abandonedictcenter21024x768

When Citi News visited the facility, the surrounding was bushy.

A security man who occasionally guards the place indicated some of the security cameras that monitor the premises were dysfunctional.

5232018100607 abandonedictcenter41024x768

The main hall had most of the computers and television plus other small rooms where equipment is kept.

The computers were very dusty and the room covered with dirt, indicating the place had not been swept for several months.

5232018100608 abandonedictcenter71024x768

The tables on which the computers are fixed and the chairs showed signs of deterioration.

The Unit Committee chairman of the town, Kobena Egyafa, indicated to Citi News that the community is fed up with the back and forth about getting the facility operational.

He said, “I have been saying that if the assembly thinks it is no more interested in it, then we should turn the facility to a guest house or any commercial facility, which could at least fetch the community some funds. Sometimes, school children wish to come around to use it, but it is clear it is of no use”.

5232018100609 abandonedictcenter11024x768

Another native lamented, “I think for two years the computers have been very redundant; when you come here, you virtually won't see anyone, so I believe if care is not taken, the computers and the structures will be left in the bush just like that”.

Some youths who spoke to Citi News also were not happy about the situation and blamed the Municipal authorities for the decay, with some saying sometimes they wish they could access it for learning.

Officials of the Municipal Education Unit would not speak on record explained that the facility has never been under their care although an attempt was made earlier for such an arrangement.

The Municipal Chief Executive of KEEA, Nana Appiah Korang, revealed to Citi News that the centre was not handed over by the administration on his appointment in 2017, but plans are underway to open the facility to the public.


By: Joseph Ackon Mensah/citinewsroom.com/Ghana

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

Thomas Partey Says Athletico Madrid Did The Right Things In Their Victory Over Nigeria In Friendly

May 23, 2018

Heady Days To Public Viewing Of Anas’ Latest Exposé: Has Anyone Seen Kwesi Nyantakyi?

May 23, 2018

Arsenal Name Former PSG Boss Emery As Successor To Wenger

May 23, 2018

GFA Orders Elmina Sharks And Medeama To Replay GPL Clash

May 23, 2018

Eleven Wonders Coach Enos Adipah Eyes Top Four Finish In GPL

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!