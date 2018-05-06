Home | News | Ghana Post Company Trains NADMO Officials On GPS To Help Deal With Disasters

Ghana Post Company Trains NADMO Officials On GPS To Help Deal With Disasters

Dan Soko

The Ghana Post Company last week engaged officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to take them through intensive training on how the Digital Address system Ghana Post GPS works to aid their operations.

The training was also meant to facilitate NADMO's role in managing disaster prone communities and areas.

The NADMO team was led by the Deputy Director-General, Abu Ramadan.

NADMO is the government agency that is responsible for the management of disasters as well as other emergencies in Ghana .and operates under Ghana's Ministry of Interior.

The National Digital Property Addressing System (NDPAS) was launched in October 2017, by the President of the Republic H.E. Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to provide effective means of addressing every location and property to facilitate the implementation of key government policies.

The GhanaPost GPS is a web and smartphone application, sponsored by the government of Ghana and developed by Vokacom, to provide a digital addresses and postal codes for every 5 squared meter location in Ghana.

The Corporate Communications Manager of Ghana Post Company, Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe, speaking in an interview with the media disclosed that her outfit saw it necessary to do the training because there should be an easier way NADMO to easily locate areas and places hit by disasters.

She used the opportunity to urge Ghanaians to register for their digital addresses.

"The App GhanaPostGPS can be downloaded from Google Playstore or Appstore by following the prompts on the app which will help you install and generate your address," Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe revealed.

523201821914_whatsapp_image_20180518_at_05.54.191.jpeg

523201821915_whatsapp_image_20180518_at_05.54.19.jpeg

523201821920_whatsapp_image_20180518_at_05.54.20.jpeg

