B/A: Police Smoke Out Robber From Hideout 

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Police have arrested Iddrisu Alhassan, 22, for allegedly robbing a cocoa purchasing clerk of Amajaro Company Limited of GHȼ6,000 at a gunpoint.

The incident occurred at Dodowa Village, near Kukuom in the Asunafo South District of the Brong-Ahafo Region, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), told Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Tuesday in Sunyani.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the suspect escaped after the act but the police at Kukuom arrested him on Saturday, May 19, 2018 upon a tip-off.

He said on 4th May, this year, Alhassan disguised himself by wearing a lady's dress and robbed the complainant, John Wesley Berko, 38, at his purchasing station.

Chief Inspector Oppong said after the incident, the police appealed to the public to provide information on the whereabouts of the suspect.

He said Berko, accompanied by five sympathisers, reported to the Police that at about 1530 hours Alhassan pulled a locally-manufactured pistol on him and took the money in a black school bag.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the suspect has been detained at Kukuom to assist in investigations, and thanked the general public, particularly residents of Kukuom and its environs, for their support.

