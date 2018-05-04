Home | News | ‘Buy Products With Tax Stamps’ - GRA

‘Buy Products With Tax Stamps’ - GRA

Dan Soko
The Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Emmanuel Nti, has explained that the implementation of the excise tax stamp policy is to help increase tax revenue, check illicit trading, smuggling and counterfeiting of excisable products.

He explained “the implementation of the excise stamp policy does not mean the introduction of another tax, rather it's a new way of administering the already existing excise tax.”

To this end, he called on the consuming public not to purchase products that do not have stamps affixed on them.

He also cautioned wholesalers, distributors and retailers of excisable products to refrain from purchasing products from manufacturers and importers who refuse to affix the tax stamp.

He indicated that the slogan “No tax stamp, No purchase” should be adhere to by all, especially the consuming public.

Emmanuel Nti was speaking at a media briefing on the enforcement of compliance on the excise tax stamp policy in Takoradi.

He explained that “the excise Tax Stamp policy Act 2013, (Act 873) was passed in 2013 following stakeholder consultations, engagements and meetings, the policy was launched in August 2017 in Accra.”

He added that enforcing compliance started in Accra, Kumasi and now Takoradi, adding “we will continue to do so to ensure that the whole country is covered.”

According to him, the excise stamp must be affixed on specified excisable goods in Ghana, whether locally manufactured or imported.

“These products are cigarettes and other tobacco products, alcoholic beverages, whether bottled, canned or packaged in any form, non-alcoholic carbonated beverages, whether bottled, canned or packaged in any form, bottled water, among others,” he added.

Mr. Nti mentioned that the tax stamp would enable GRA to effectively monitor the payment of the excise stamp tax to ensure that the right amount of money is paid.

“GRA is now enforcing compliance. Let me take this opportunity to sound a note of caution to especially domestic manufacturers of excisable products to which the excise stamp must be affixed that the excise tax stamp has come to stay,” he noted.

He continued “the first phase of the enforcement of compliance exercise focused on the removal of goods without the stamp from the shelves- the second phase will be pursued by the second half of the year.”

He urged the media to partner GRA to ensure the consumption of excisable products that have the stamps affixed to them not only as a way of protecting national revenue, but also safeguarding the health of the individual.

He indicated that under the second phase, the law would be applied which would lead to seizure of such non-compliant products and imposition of the required penalties.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi

