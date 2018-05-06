Home | News | MTN Presents Two Bedroom House To Winner Of 'Taking Over' Promo

MTN Presents Two Bedroom House To Winner Of 'Taking Over' Promo

Dan Soko
MTN Presents Two Bedroom House To Winner Of 'Taking Over' Promo

Telecoms giant, MTN, has presented a two-bedroom house to the ultimate winner of the ‘Taking Over’ promo.

The winner, Samuel Obeng Amoako, was handed the keys to the plush house from DEVTRACO court situated at Tema Community 25.

Speaking to JoyBusiness, excited Mr Amoako said, every pesewa of his expenses made on the fibre optic is worth it, having been rewarded with the house.

“I bought credit, I did my internet stuff, downloads here and there, browsing, Facebook, Youtube videos all over and when you’re doing data, you get double points so my points were accumulating at a higher rate and it was good. For winning this, I think it is worth it,” he said.

The event acknowledged a mix of March and April's winners rewarded with various prizes as Huawei handsets, iPhone 8, Samsung S8, cash ranging from GHc1, 000 to GHc5, 000 cars and a 2-bedroom house.

Other winners were Lawer Gabriel-Amoatey driving home a brand new Hyundai Sonata, Mustapha Ahmed Toufiq, Bright Ankrah Twumasi both had Hyundai Elantra each, Joyce Tutu was given a Hyundai Accent, 3 set of Hyundai i10 was given to Justina Sarfo, Bernard Adu-Tutu and Daniel Addo.

Christopher Mensah and 7 others received a cash prize of Ghc5, 000. Akua Amoakwa Quainoo and 4 others received Samsung S8 phones.

Emmanuel Mensah and 3 others received iPhone 8 each, among other award categories.

In all, about 41 customers were rewarded.
Senior Specialist at the Consumer Segment of MTN, Maxwell Arthur said MTN invested millions of cedis into the promo.

He said, “We set aside, 20 brand new Hyundai cars, 560,000 Ghana cedis cash rewards, 500 4G compatible handsets including iPhone 8 and Samsung 8, 1 million worth of airtime, and above all we crowned it with an ultimate prize of 2-bedroom Devtraco house. The house alone is $93,000 so you can just imagine.”

The monthly results of winners were vetted by the international audit firm, KPMG.

