Police Issues Statement On Kwesi Nyantakyi

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service (CID), have issued a statement regarding the search for Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantekyi.

Nyantakyi has been charged with defrauding people with false pretense after the president Nana Addo watched portions of the latest work of undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The video which has been named "Number 12" will be aired at the Accra International Conference Centre on June 6.

Report says Mr Nyantakyi who is FIFA Council Member was caught on video using the name of the president and other senior government officials to induce "potential investors" to part with money.

On the hand, the CAF 1st vice could serve up to 25 years in prison if found guilty.

According to section 131 of the criminal offenses Act,1960 (Act 29)

(1) A person who defrauds any other person by a false pretence commits a second-degree felony.

(2) A person who by means of a false pretence or by personation obtains or attempts to obtain the consent of another person to part with or transfer the ownership of a thing by a false representation of acting in accordance with the instructions, orders or a request of the President or member of the Cabinet, commits a second degree felony under subsection (1) and is liable to a term of imprisonment of not less than ten years and not more than twenty-five years despite section 296 of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30).

Kwesi Nyantakyi who is reportedly in Morocco will be touching down today and then head directly to the police to report himself.

