Match Preview: Karela United vs Aduana Stars

Dan Soko

At the Crosby Awuah Memorial park on Wednesday, newly promoted Karela United FC will tackle reigning champions Aduana Stars in the premier league.

The home side are sitting on the 5th place and they have not suffered a defeat in their six home matches in the season.

They have been defeated just twice in nine games and they might get involved in the battle for one of the top four spots if they manage to keep up the form.

Johnson Smith's side have been pretty productive and their defence hasn't allowed too many goals.

The Pride and Passion side have beaten giant clubs Asante Kotoko SC and Hearts of Oak in Nzema-Aiyinase so far.

They hope to replicate the same form to defeat the Fire Boys in midweek.

First choice goalkeeper Isaac Hagan has regained full fitness and could make a return between the sticks after sitting out for almost a month.

Enterprising left back Imoro Ibrahim will be making a comeback into the starting lineup. He was absent when the newcomers lost 1-0 to Liberty Professionals two weeks ago.

Aduana Stars disappointed their home fans last Wednesday when they played out a 3-3 stalemate with Raja Casablanca in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Fire Boys were hoping to get positive results at the Tarkwa Na Aboso park last Sunday but Medeama SC proved too strong for them as they lost 2-1 in an outstanding fixture.

The titleholders travel to Nzema-Aiyinase looking to bounce back from their slumber with a victory against the newbies on Wednesday which seem to be in a doubt.

They are yet to record a win in four outings and have scored only once on the road in the Premiership this term.

Even though they have four games in hand, Aduana Stars are lying in the drop zone on the league log with just eleven points from eight matches.

The champions will go into the game without star man Zakaria Mumuni who is currently nursing an injury.

Attacking trio Bright Agyei, Derrick Sasraku and Nathaniel Asamoah could be coming back into the team to face the Nzema Boys in the midweek.

MATCH FACTS
Head To Head
Total league meetings = 0
Karela United FC wins = 0
Drawn matches = 0
Aduana Stars wins = 0

  • Karela United FC have suffered only two defeats in their last nine matches in the premier league.

(W5 D2 L2)

  • Aduana Stars have managed just three victories in their last nine fixtures in the premier league.

(W3 D2 L4)

  • Karela United FC are undefeated in their six home matches in the premier league this campaign.

(W4 D2 L0)

  • Aduana Stars have picked only one point in their last five away fixtures in the premier league.

(W0 D1 L4)

  • It is going to be the first-ever meeting between Karela United FC and Aduana Stars at the CAM Park in the league.
  • Aduana Stars have visited the Western Region once this season. They lost 2-1 to Medeama SC in Tarkwa.
  • Karela United FC have managed to keep only three clean sheets from their six home games in the premier league this term.
  • Aduana Stars have recorded just one clean sheet in their last five away games in the premier league.

