Former Tema Youth Coach Tony Lokko Disappointed With Aduana Stars Performance This Season

Former Coach of Tema Youth, Tony Lokko says he is disappointed with the performance of Champions Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League this season.

The Premier League Champions have struggled in the current campaign due to their engagement in continental football. Aduana Stars are in the group stages of the Confederations Cup and have already played two games at this stage with just a point.

Despite having four outstanding games in the league, the club fell to defeat in Tarkwa to Medeama SC on Sunday.

Coach Tony Lokko believes they have enough quality to combine both continental and domestic football hence his disappointment in their performance this season.

'Shockingly, Aduana Stars have disappointed me this season in the Ghana Premier League,' he told Zylofon FM. 'I can understand sometimes there is fatigue but they should have had a plan concerning the league and the CAF Confederations Cup,' he added.

'They were aware of that before the start of the season so they should know they have capable players that can play the league and the Confederations Cup. So they are blamable.'

'They must have back up. The Coach did well with his recruitment, I saw him getting different players for same positions so if he is using the same player for both competitions then there is a technical mistake somewhere,' he concluded.

Aduana Stars have a point in Group A of the Confederations Cup after two games and will next face A S Vita of Congo.

