Home | News | Former Tema Youth Coach Tony Lokko Disappointed With Aduana Stars Performance This Season

Former Tema Youth Coach Tony Lokko Disappointed With Aduana Stars Performance This Season

Dan Soko
Former Tema Youth Coach Tony Lokko Disappointed With Aduana Stars Performance This Season

Former Coach of Tema Youth, Tony Lokko says he is disappointed with the performance of Champions Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League this season.

The Premier League Champions have struggled in the current campaign due to their engagement in continental football. Aduana Stars are in the group stages of the Confederations Cup and have already played two games at this stage with just a point.

Despite having four outstanding games in the league, the club fell to defeat in Tarkwa to Medeama SC on Sunday.

Coach Tony Lokko believes they have enough quality to combine both continental and domestic football hence his disappointment in their performance this season.

'Shockingly, Aduana Stars have disappointed me this season in the Ghana Premier League,' he told Zylofon FM. 'I can understand sometimes there is fatigue but they should have had a plan concerning the league and the CAF Confederations Cup,' he added.

'They were aware of that before the start of the season so they should know they have capable players that can play the league and the Confederations Cup. So they are blamable.'

'They must have back up. The Coach did well with his recruitment, I saw him getting different players for same positions so if he is using the same player for both competitions then there is a technical mistake somewhere,' he concluded.

Aduana Stars have a point in Group A of the Confederations Cup after two games and will next face A S Vita of Congo.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

Thomas Partey Says Athletico Madrid Did The Right Things In Their Victory Over Nigeria In Friendly

May 23, 2018

Heady Days To Public Viewing Of Anas’ Latest Exposé: Has Anyone Seen Kwesi Nyantakyi?

May 23, 2018

Arsenal Name Former PSG Boss Emery As Successor To Wenger

May 23, 2018

GFA Orders Elmina Sharks And Medeama To Replay GPL Clash

May 23, 2018

Eleven Wonders Coach Enos Adipah Eyes Top Four Finish In GPL

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!