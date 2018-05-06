Home | News | UK Asks Abramovich To Prove His Money Is Clean

UK Asks Abramovich To Prove His Money Is Clean

Dan Soko
UK Asks Abramovich To Prove His Money Is Clean

Russian billionaire and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich have been told he will need to prove his wealth is legitimate if he wants to get back into the UK.

Following the Sergei Skripal poisoning case in Salisbury, the Government has launched a war on Russian oligarchs entering the UK.

And one of the first casualties of this is believed to be Abramovich, who was forced to watch his club’s FA cup final at Wembley on Saturday from Russia.

The Financial Times reported Abramovich’s investor visa allowing him access to the UK had expired.

He is now believed to be classed as a new applicant for a UK visa

Worth £9.3bn, Abramovich will have to prove at least £2m of investment in the UK is from legal sources.

He had held a UK visa for years but has not been seen in the country since early April.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said, “Work is underway in terms of reviewing Tier 1 investor visas.

“In 2014-15 we took action to tighten up the Tier 1 investor route, including the introduction of new powers to refuse applications where there are reasonable grounds to believe funds have been obtained unlawfully.

“As a result of these reforms applications reduced by 84 percent.

“We are currently taking another look at how the route operates and are undertaking further checks on investors who came to the UK through this route before the reforms were introduced.”

Sources close to the Chelsea chief said they were “assuming” his application would be accepted.

They added, “There is no indication that the visa won’t be given.

“There has been no refusal or negative feedback. It is just taking longer than usual and it’s not clear why.”

Britain’s tough stance has sparked a furious reaction from the Kremlin, who have labelled the approach as “unfair and unfriendly”.

But MPs have accused Putin and his allies of using London to hide and launder corrupt assets.

There is no indication that Abramovich has made or invested any money illegally in the UK.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

Thomas Partey Says Athletico Madrid Did The Right Things In Their Victory Over Nigeria In Friendly

May 23, 2018

Heady Days To Public Viewing Of Anas’ Latest Exposé: Has Anyone Seen Kwesi Nyantakyi?

May 23, 2018

Arsenal Name Former PSG Boss Emery As Successor To Wenger

May 23, 2018

GFA Orders Elmina Sharks And Medeama To Replay GPL Clash

May 23, 2018

Eleven Wonders Coach Enos Adipah Eyes Top Four Finish In GPL

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!